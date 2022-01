As humanitarian challenges grip Afghanistan, EU launhches projects to address crisis worth USD 304 million

The European Union has launched projects worth USD 304 million that focus on maintaining education, sustaining livelihoods, and protecting public health in Afghanistan to address the major humanitarian crisis in the country, reported local media. The funding is being channeled through United Nations agencies working in Afghanistan to benefit the Afghan population directly, Ariana News quoted UN as saying in a statement.

"I am pleased that we are addressing basic human needs and supporting livelihoods under the clear parameters set out by the Foreign Affairs Council," said EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen. She also said that the projects focus on health, nutrition, clean water, sanitation, and education, in particular for women and girls.

The EU is also assisting income-generating activities, food security and local markets, said the Commissioner. Emphasising that the bloc has reacted quickly to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan population, Urpilainen said that efforts are underway to preserve a future for the Afghan people, especially women and youth.

Seven EU projects, amounting to a total of euro 186 million back health, education and livelihoods for Afghans. The EU projects will be implemented through United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO), according to Ariana News. (ANI)

