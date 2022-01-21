Left Menu

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari discusses bilateral defence cooperation with German Navy Chief

Chief of German Navy, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach called on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari at the Indian Air Force Headquarters in New Delhi where both sides discussed issues of mutual interest on January 20.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 12:09 IST
Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari discusses bilateral defence cooperation with German Navy Chief
Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari with Chief of German Navy, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of German Navy, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach called on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari at the Indian Air Force Headquarters in New Delhi where both sides discussed issues of mutual interest on January 20.

The two sides also discussed avenues to enhance bilateral defence cooperation during the meeting.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Air Force said, "Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach, Chief of German Navy called on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari #CAS at Air HQ yesterday. Issues of mutual interest & avenues to enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed during the meeting." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022