East Turkistan govt in exile praises France for recognizing Uyghur 'genocide', urges boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

The East Turkistan Government in Exile praised the French people and their National Assembly for recognizing the Chinese Government's atrocities against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan as genocide and called out for a full boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, according to a press release.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 21-01-2022 14:04 IST
Prime Minister of East Turkistan Government in Exile (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
The East Turkistan Government in Exile praised the French people and their National Assembly for recognizing the Chinese Government's atrocities against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan as genocide and called out for a full boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, according to a press release. Prime Minister Salih Hudayar of the East Turkistan Government in Exile said, "We thank the French National Assembly for recognizing China's ongoing genocide against Unbars and other Turkic peoples in Occupied East Turkistan"

Notably, on Thursday, the French Parliament slammed China's genocide of its Uyghur Muslim people, in a resolution that could sour relations between Paris and Beijing only two weeks before the Winter Olympics. The resolution also urged the French government to protect the ethnic minority in the Xinjiang region and take "the necessary measures within the international community and in its foreign policy towards the People's Republic of China".

The non-binding resolution, adopted with 169 votes in favour and just one against, was proposed by the opposition Socialists in the Lower House of Parliament. France's National Assembly became the ninth Parliament across the globe to declare China's atrocities in East Turkistan as genocide.

The East Turkistan Government in Exile is calling on all governments and parliaments to take meaningful actions to bring an end to the ongoing humanitarian crisis by boycotting the Beijing 2022 Olympics, granting refuge to Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples fleeing genocide, as well as supporting East Turkistan's case against China at the International Criminal Court. (ANI)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

