Iranian President says Russia, Tehran to expand defence, space cooperation

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that during his visit to Moscow, the agreements on expanding defence and space cooperation were reached.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 21-01-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 23:12 IST
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia] January 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that during his visit to Moscow, the agreements on expanding defence and space cooperation were reached. "During this visit, good talks were also held on the expansion of defence, aerospace and space cooperation, and it was decided that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Petroleum, as the head of the Iranian side of the Joint Economic Commission, will implement the agreements reached between the two countries," Raisi said in a statement published on the website of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Raisi arrived in Moscow on Wednesday on a two-day state visit, which included the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The presidents discussed a raft of issues ranging from bilateral cooperation and implementation of joint projects in the trade and economic sphere to current international and regional topics and the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program. Raisi also visited the Russian Lower House, the State Duma, on Thursday, where he attended a plenary session discussed bilateral parliamentary relations and new formats of cooperation with State Duma's chairman Vyacheslav Volodin. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

