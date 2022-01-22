Left Menu

Nearly 100 employees at Islamabad airport infected with COVID-19

The fifth deadly wave of coronavirus in Pakistan has left approximately 100 employees at Islamabad airport infected with COVID, reported ARY News.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-01-2022 09:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 09:11 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The fifth deadly wave of coronavirus in Pakistan has left approximately 100 employees at Islamabad airport infected with COVID, reported ARY News. Initially, the Omicron strain was detected in some officers of the ATC control tower which infected the other officers and personnel at the airport.

The infected employees included senior officers including director, joint director, assistant director and ATC control. Furthermore, because of a lack of prevention measures at the Islamabad airport, it is expected that more employees will contract the infection. Thousands of travellers were being tested for COVID-19 at the airport, according to reports, reported the news channel.

The Islamabad airport is also crowded with people these days, because of a complete restoration of airline operations, which has become worrisome for airport officials. Notably, Pakistan registered 7,678 COVID cases, the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic in 2020, official data showed on Friday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

