Over 10 people injured in 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], January 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Over 10 people were injured as a result of a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit southwestern and western Japan, media reported on Saturday. The earthquake occurred at around 1:08 a.m. on Saturday (about 16:08 GMT on Friday) near the island of Kyushu, with the epicenter located at a depth of 40 kilometers (24.8 miles), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. No tsunami warning was issued.

The prefectures of Miyazaki, Oita, Kochi and Kumamoto registered tremors of up to five on the Japanese seven-point seismic intensity scale, the Kyodo news agency said. According to the media, at least six people were injured, most of them slightly, in Oita Prefecture. In Miyazaki, four injuries were registered. Casualties are also reported in Saga and Kumamoto prefectures.

The exact number of those injured is yet to be determined, the news agency said. (ANI/Sputnik)

