Ukrainian President authorizes sanctions against 24 Russian companies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky approved a decree by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on a total of 24 Russian companies and on the Russian Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the North Caucasus Federal District Yury Chaika, reported TASS.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 22-01-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 13:33 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky approved a decree by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on a total of 24 Russian companies and on the Russian Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the North Caucasus Federal District Yury Chaika, reported TASS. The presidential website published a document with details of the blacklisted companies. The document included construction companies Lenpromtransproyekt and Geozemstroy, as well as a Russian insurance company, Insurance Business Group.

The list also mentions Sevastopol's state-run Culture Development Center, the National Culture Heritage foundation for social and cultural projects, the Departmental Security Service of the Russian Transport Ministry and the Transstroy holding company, reported the Russian news agency. A total of 24 companies whom the Kyiv government holds responsible for "illegal construction and use of the railway section of the transport route across the Kerch Strait," organizing rail service between Crimea and mainland Russia and "damaging the national cultural heritage on the territory of Sevastopol" are included in the document.

The sanctions that are imposed for a five-year period include blocking of assets in Ukraine and suspension of financial transactions, reported the news agency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

