Mexican authorities detain first caravan of migrants in 2022

Mexico City [Mexico], January 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Employees of the National Institute of Migration of Mexico detained on Saturday over 300 people, who were part of the first 2022 caravan of migrants going to the United States from the Mexican state of Chiapas bordering with Guatemala. "@INAMI_mx, @GN_MEXICO_ and the state police dispersed early this morning the migrant caravan that left Tapachula, #Chiapas yesterday. The first group of 281 people [was detained] on Mexican Federal Highway 200. The second group of 38 people [was detained] on secondary roads," the institute wrote on Twitter.

The detained migrants were taken to facilities of the institute to clarify their migration status. All illegal migrants without necessary documents will be deported to countries of their origin. Earlier in January, another group of 600 migrants set out from Honduras, but failed to cross a border with Guatemala. Almost all those seeking asylum in the US were deported back to Honduras due to the absence of the necessary documents. (ANI/Sputnik)

