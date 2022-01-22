Left Menu

Mexican authorities detain first caravan of migrants in 2022

Employees of the National Institute of Migration of Mexico detained on Saturday over 300 people, who were part of the first 2022 caravan of migrants going to the United States from the Mexican state of Chiapas bordering with Guatemala.

ANI | Mexico City | Updated: 22-01-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 14:20 IST
Mexican authorities detain first caravan of migrants in 2022
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico City [Mexico], January 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Employees of the National Institute of Migration of Mexico detained on Saturday over 300 people, who were part of the first 2022 caravan of migrants going to the United States from the Mexican state of Chiapas bordering with Guatemala. "@INAMI_mx, @GN_MEXICO_ and the state police dispersed early this morning the migrant caravan that left Tapachula, #Chiapas yesterday. The first group of 281 people [was detained] on Mexican Federal Highway 200. The second group of 38 people [was detained] on secondary roads," the institute wrote on Twitter.

The detained migrants were taken to facilities of the institute to clarify their migration status. All illegal migrants without necessary documents will be deported to countries of their origin. Earlier in January, another group of 600 migrants set out from Honduras, but failed to cross a border with Guatemala. Almost all those seeking asylum in the US were deported back to Honduras due to the absence of the necessary documents. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022