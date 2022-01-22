Left Menu

Malaysia reports 4,046 new COVID-19 infections, 16 new deaths

Malaysia reported 4,046 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 2,824,973, according to the health ministry.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 22-01-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 15:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], January 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 4,046 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 2,824,973, according to the health ministry. There are 489 new imported cases and 3,557 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 16 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,869. The ministry reported 2,804 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,750,261.

There are 42,843 active cases, 149 are being held in intensive care and 71 of those are in need of assisted breathing. The country reported 163,942 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 79.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.7 percent are fully vaccinated and 31.8 percent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

