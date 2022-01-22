Left Menu

UK Foreign Secretary to meet with Lavrov in Moscow in Feb: Reports

The Russian side consented to a request for a visit by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to Moscow in February, TASS News Agency reported citing a diplomatic source.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 22-01-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 18:58 IST
UK Foreign Secretary to meet with Lavrov in Moscow in Feb: Reports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian side consented to a request for a visit by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to Moscow in February, TASS News Agency reported citing a diplomatic source. "The head of UK's diplomatic agency asked about an opportunity to come to Moscow for talks with (Russian Foreign Minister Sergey) Lavrov. Moscow agreed to hold the visit in February," the source said.

Citing a UK-based publication source, TASS reported that in mid-January, Truss, who became Foreign Secretary in September 2021, may visit Russia as early as the beginning of February. Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said that the Russian Embassy in the UK had not received an official request with regards to her visit to Moscow.

UK Foreign Secretaries have not visited Russia since December 2017, when Boris Johnson who is now heading the UK government came to Moscow, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022