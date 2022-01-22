Ahead of Winter Olympics, Beijing reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

Just days ahead of Winter Olympics which is going to start from February 4 in Beijing, the city is witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases as it reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Beijing reported nine confirmed local COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic cases from 4 pm Friday to 4 pm on Saturday, according to local authorities, Xinhua reported.

The city classified a residential compound in Fengtai District as high-risk for COVID-19 on Saturday. The COVID-19 threat level at a residential compound in Fengtai District has been adjusted from medium-risk to high-risk after the compound registered eight confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the 14 days to noon on Saturday, said Li Ang, Deputy Director of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, reported Xinhua.

Bo Lan, Fengtai District's Deputy Head, said that the district registered four confirmed cases and three asymptomatic cases from 4 pm Friday to 2 pm Saturday. As of midnight on Friday, residents of Fengtai had taken a total of 210,000 nucleic acid tests, with two positive results, reported Xinhua.

Bo noted that the district will strengthen its screening measures in key areas including those related to cold chains. Beijing currently has one high-risk area for COVID-19 and one medium-risk area.

Since January 15, the city has reported a total of 27 confirmed local COVID-19 cases and seven asymptomatic cases, reported Xinhua. (ANI)

