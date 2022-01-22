Taiwan reports 130 new COVID-19 cases

Taipei [Taiwan], January 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Taiwan reported 130 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 82 of which were locally transmitted confirmed cases, a daily record high for the year, while the other 48 were imported, the island's disease-monitoring agency told a press briefing. Of the new local cases, 14 have been linked to recent infections reported in Kaohsiung City, 63 are employees of Askey Computer Corp.'s factory near Taoyuan International Airport, and one is a former worker of the company, the agency said.

In response to a rise in local infections, tightened disease prevention rules were announced during the press briefing, including a ban on eating and drinking on public transport that will take effect on Sunday, as well as rules regarding religious events and places of worship. To date, Taiwan has reported 18,238 COVID-19 cases, of which 14,853 were local infections. (ANI/Xinhua)

