Left Menu

Afghanistan exports suffer due to lack of proper air transit

Afghanistan exports have been suffering due to lack of air transit as air corridors have been suspended according to the statement of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI).

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 23-01-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 17:40 IST
Afghanistan exports suffer due to lack of proper air transit
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan exports have been suffering due to lack of air transit as air corridors have been suspended according to the statement of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI). According to ACCI officials, the suspension of flights via air corridors has created challenges in exporting merchants' goods abroad. The officials said they have been trying to solve the problem, but have made no progress to date, according to Tolo News.

"ACCI had been trying to bring facilities and easiness, but so far, there is no progress," ACCI's deputy head Khairuddin Mayel said. Before the collapse of the former government, Afghan goods used to be transported out of the country to world markets through air corridors from airports in four provinces: Kabul, Kandahar, Balkh and Herat, according to Tolo News.

Meanwhile, a number of traders urged the Taliban to solve the problem and facilitate the export of goods to world markets via air corridors. Further, according to ACCI, currently, only the air corridor between Afghanistan and China is active, and so far 1,500 tons of pine nuts have been exported to China in cargo flights.

ACCI's statistics show that in the past five years, 1,800 flights transported goods valued at USD 600 million through air corridors to a number of countries including India, the United Arab Emirates, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany, according to Tolo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States
4
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022