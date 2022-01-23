Left Menu

Pak Minister backs Islamic presidential system, says country never had presidential system in 'true sense'

Pakistan has never experienced the presidential system in a true sense and spirit, said the country's Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Saturday backing the "Islamic" Presidential System in detail.

Pakistan's Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has never experienced the presidential system in a true sense and spirit, said the country's Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Saturday backing the "Islamic" Presidential System in detail. The presidential system is being discussed on social media alone but it has not come up for a discussion at the cabinet or government level so far, The News International quoted Ali Muhammad Khan as saying.

Pakistan had never experienced the Islamic Presidential System, said Khan, adding that both the parliamentary and presidential systems have their own merits and demerits but the government has not taken any decision for holding a referendum for the Islamic Presidential System. The Minister also said that it is the people who will decide about the system.

Referring that if the Islamic Presidential System gets its way in Pakistan, Khan said that it would be through polls in a democratic manner as Ayub Khan, Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf were not elected through the democratic process. Pakistani people in recent days have expressed their views a lot on social media over the presidential system. Currently, no political party has supported the highly controversial idea as the constitutional experts are of the view that any scheme that could damage the Constitution's Parliamentary and Islamic character would demolish the very basis of it, according to The News International. (ANI)

