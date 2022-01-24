Left Menu

China tests new engine, experts suggest it may power hypersonic aircraft

Bejing on Monday said that it conducted a test flight for a new engine which Chinese experts claimed could power the country's future hypersonic aircraft and near-space plane, a media report said.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 24-01-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 22:30 IST
China tests new engine, experts suggest it may power hypersonic aircraft
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Bejing on Monday said that it conducted a test flight for a new engine which Chinese experts claimed could power the country's future hypersonic aircraft and near-space plane, a media report said. The engine, developed by the Laboratory of Spray Combustion and Propulsion under the School of Aerospace Engineering at Tsinghua University, successfully conducted a flight test on Monday morning, reported Global Times citing China Central Television (CCTV).

The test flight was assisted by a two-stage rocket booster. After the separation of the first stage, the second stage sent the engine to the predetermined height and velocity, and that was when the air inlet of the engine began to breathe in air very efficiently, and the fuel supply system began to spray vaporized jet fuel into the combustion chamber, reported Global Times.

The experiment is about the engine's hypersonic flight, said Chinese expert on aerospace science and technology Huang Zhicheng. Chinese experts have also pointed out that the engine is likely a scramjet engine, which is one of the key technologies to achieve hypersonic flight, according to Global Times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022