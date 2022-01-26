Left Menu

High Commission of India in Sri Lanka holds flag unfurling ceremony on 73rd Republic Day

High Commission of India in Sri Lanka held a flag unfurling ceremony at India House on the occasion of the country's 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 26-01-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 10:33 IST
India in Sri Lanka celebrates 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday (Photo credit: @IndiainSL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

High Commission of India in Sri Lanka held a flag unfurling ceremony at India House on the occasion of the country's 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. "Special occasions of the Indian flag hoisting ceremony held at the India House," the Indian High Commission said in a (roughly translated from Sinhala) Tweet today.

The celebrations this year are special as Indian Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country. To mark the occasion, the Indian Ministry of Defence has conceptualized a series of new events during the main parade on Rajpath, New Delhi on January 26 and the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year in India. This year, the celebrations commenced on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and will culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

