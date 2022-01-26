18 cops, 3 protesters injured in clashes near Ukraine Parliament

Eighteen police officers and three protesters were injured in clashes during a protest rally staged by Ukrainian entrepreneurs in front of Ukraine's parliament, Verkhovna Rada, Kyiv's police said on Tuesday, reported TASS. Notably, Representatives of small-and-medium-sized businesses organized a protest rally in front of the parliament building demanding laws be adopted to simplify the operation of businesses.

Protesters tried to break into the building but were stopped by the police. Two criminal cases were initiated on charges of hooliganism and the use of violence against law enforcers reported by the news agency.

"Eighteen policemen and three protesters received bodily injuries of various degrees of gravity," Kyiv's police department said on its Facebook account. Clashes broke out and several protesters were detained but the rally organizers said they would continue their protest.

According to the police, no protesters have been reported killed in the clashes. (ANI)

