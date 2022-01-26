Left Menu

Japanese envoy Satoshi Suzuki extends greetings on India's 73rd Republic Day celebrations held in Tokyo

Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki has congratulated the celebration event on the 73rd Republic Day at the Embassy of India in Tokyo on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 21:55 IST
Japanese envoy Satoshi Suzuki extends greetings on India's 73rd Republic Day celebrations held in Tokyo
Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki. Image Credit: ANI
Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki has congratulated the celebration event on the 73rd Republic Day at the Embassy of India in Tokyo on Wednesday. "Congratulations to the celebration event on the 73rd Republic Day at the Embassy of India in Tokyo," said Satoshi Suzuki in a tweet on Wednesday.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi was also present at the event. "On the occasion of the celebration of the 73rd Republic Day of India at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, Ambassador Sanjay Kumar Verma read the President of India's address to the nation. The celebration was live telecast for the Indian diaspora in Japan and friends of India," the Indian Embassy in Japan said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

