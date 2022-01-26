Terrorism poses serious threat to Afghanistan: India at UNSC

India on Wednesday reiterated at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) that terrorism continues to pose a serious threat to Afghanistan and to the region. Speaking at the briefing, India's permanent representative to the United Nations T S Tirumurti said, "Terrorism continues to pose a serious threat to Afghanistan and to the region. Security Council Resolution 2593 clearly outlines the international community's expectations on a range of critical and immediate issues."

The Resolution lays down the requirements in terms of the fight against terrorism, where it has noted the commitment of the Taliban not to allow the use of Afghan soil for terrorism, including from terrorists and terrorist groups designated under Resolution 1267. Resolution 2593 also lays down the expectations of the international community in terms of an inclusive and representative political settlement with meaningful participation of women and minorities and diverse political-ethnic groups in the country, the importance of upholding human rights including those of women, children and minorities, and the requirement to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

As per Resolution 1267, the Security Council established a Committee to oversee the implementation of targeted sanctions measures against designated individuals, entities and aircraft that were owned, controlled, leased or operated by the Taliban. "However, we need to see concrete progress in ensuring that such proscribed terrorist entities do not get any support, tacit or direct, either from Afghan soil or from the terrorist sanctuaries based in the region," said Tirumurti.

"Peace and Security in Afghanistan is a critical imperative that all of us need to collectively strive for. The recent developments in Afghanistan will have a significant impact on the neighbouring countries and the wider region with global implications," added Tirumurti. The Indian envoy further laid stress on Resolution 2596 that reiterates the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan, and whose report is to be presented in March 2022.

Tirumurti said that India is looking forward to receiving this report and believe this report should contain holistic recommendations from a strategic perspective and its focus needs to be centred on the welfare, well-being and expectations of the Afghan people. "Today, it is more necessary than ever that the international community speaks with one voice on Afghanistan. Resolution 2596 requires the Secretary-General to report to the Security Council on strategic and operational recommendations for the mandate of UNAMA, in the light of recent political, security and social developments," said Tirumurti.

Regarding the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Tirumurti said that India as a contiguous neighbour and long-standing partner of Afghanistan shared concerns of the international community on issues related to providing immediate humanitarian assistance; ensuring the formation of a truly inclusive and representative government; combating terrorism and drug trafficking; and, preserving the rights of women, children and the minorities. "India's approach to Afghanistan has always been guided by its historical friendship with its people. Our special relationship with the Afghan people and the guidance spelt out in UNSC Resolution 2593 would continue to guide India's approach to Afghanistan. We remain steadfast in our commitment towards humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan," said the Indian envoy.

In this endeavour, India committed to providing 5,0000 MT of wheat and lifesaving medicines and one million doses of COVID vaccines to the Afghan people. "We have already dispatched three shipments of humanitarian assistance consisting of medicines and COVI medicines. These were handed over to WHO and the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital in Kabul," informed Tirumurti.

"Last month, we joined other Council Members in supporting resolution 2615 in order to provide humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan, while ensuring that the Security Council exercises its oversight to guard against any possible diversion of funds and misuse of exemptions from sanctions. We have also supported the call of the international community that access to humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan should be direct and without any hindrance," added Tirumurti. (ANI)

