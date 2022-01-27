Left Menu

6.2 magnitude quake hits Pangai, Tonga

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted 219 kilometres of West-Northwest of Pangai, Tonga at 06

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 12:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong, January 27 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted 219 kilometres of West-Northwest of Pangai, Tonga at 06:40:07 GMT on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 14.5 km, was initially determined to be at 19.1419 degrees south latitude and 176.3218 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

