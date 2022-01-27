Left Menu

Tensions in Ukraine will not prevent us from pursuing our will to assert an Indo-Pacific strategy: French foreign minister

French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian, during a virtual event titled "The French Presidency EU-India Partnership in the Indo-Pacific" said that the tensions in Ukraine will not prevent them from pursuing the will to assert an Indo-Pacific strategy in which EU is presided by France and India will have a determining role to play.

France Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian. Image Credit: ANI
French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian, during a virtual event titled "The French Presidency EU-India Partnership in the Indo-Pacific" said that the tensions in Ukraine will not prevent them from pursuing the will to assert an Indo-Pacific strategy in which EU is presided by France and India will have a determining role to play. He further added that France is a nation of the Indo-Pacific and the presence of security is being emphasized by the emergence of a coordinated maritime presence of the European Union.

Furthermore, he wished coordinated maritime presence to allow for greater stability of the whole of the region and better security. Additionally, security and defence, connectivity and digital and global challenges are the agendas of the Indo-Pacific ministerial meet in Paris on 22nd February, said the French Foreign Minister.

Touching upon Quad, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "So far, we haven't really discussed as Quad engaging with other countries. I honestly do not know what the views of the other three are. Quad is relatively new. We need to spend much more time developing its own agenda." Notably, Jaishankar also spoke on Africa and India's commitment to Africa during the event.

"Africa is very important for us. Modi govt has opened 18 new embassies in the region. We have ramped up our development commitment to Africa. There is a lot of work to be done there," Jaishankar said. Earlier this month, France assumed the presidency of the Council of the European Union. The country will continue to hold the rotating presidency for the next six months. This period could prove to be important for New Delhi which shares a close strategic partnership with Paris. (ANI)

