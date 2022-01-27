Left Menu

Uzbekistan welcomes India's greater strategic presence in Central Asia

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed India's greater strategic presence in Central Asia while speaking virtually at the first Indo-Central Asia summit held on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 20:28 IST
Uzbekistan welcomes India's greater strategic presence in Central Asia
Uzbekistan President speaking during Indo-Central Asian Summit . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Delhi

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed India's greater strategic presence in Central Asia while speaking virtually at the first Indo-Central Asia summit held on Thursday. The Uzbekistan President welcomed India's initiative in hosting the summit.

The President also highlighted that India-Uzbekistan relations are based on mutual respect and friendship. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev also highlighted the need for India to have a closer strategic partnership with Uzbekistan in his virtual address.

"We acknowledge India's growing international stature and its economic influence," he said. "Uzbekistan will be happy to have a closer strategic partnership with India," he added.

The Uzbekistan President highlighted India's close cultural relationship with the Central Asia republic and mentioned the significance of Samarkhand and Agra in binding the ties further. "India-Uzbekistan ties are rooted in closer cultural relations," he said.

"We would like to have a practical interaction in the present Indo-Central Forum," he added. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the first Indo-Central Asian and highlighted that Central Asia is central to India's integrated and stable neighbourhood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
4
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022