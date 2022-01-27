Left Menu

Tajik President Rahmon focuses on new effective resolution, additional joint efforts to promote India-Central Asia ties

President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, on Thursday, focussed on "new effective resolution and additional joint efforts to further promote India-Central Asia summit process in a long-run perspective.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 20:34 IST
President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon at the first meeting of the India-Central Asia Summit.. Image Credit: ANI
President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, on Thursday, focussed on "new effective resolution and additional joint efforts to further promote India-Central Asia summit process in a long-run perspective. Speaking at the first meeting of the India-Central Asia Summit being held virtually, Rahmon said, "This year, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with India. The achievements we made during these years vividly demonstrate as a continuous intention of the parties devotes to the comprehensive deepening of our inter-state ties in the areas of mutual interests. At the same time, the current .... require us to make a new effective resolution and additional joint efforts to further promote this process in a long-run perspective."

"In this regard, we attach utmost importance to the growing interactions within the format of India-Central Asia Summit. I am convinced that today's summit will decently contribute to the further strengthening of our multi-faceted partnerships. I hope that its outcome will serve as a drive to upgrade India-Central Asia interactions to a new level of development and facilitate, explore its great potential," added Rahmon. He also conveyed his gratitude to India for convening the first meeting of the India-Central Asia Summit.

"It is noteworthy that our meeting is taking place in a significant year for the Republic of India, the 75th anniversary of India's independence. I offer my congratulations to PM Modi on the occasion of this anniversary and wish prosperity and progress to the people of India," said the Tajik President. Talking about the historic ties between Central Asia and India, he said, "The countries of Central Asia and India are connected by historical traditions of good relations and mutual respect, the roots of which go back to the mist of time. It is great....the unique traditions continue to serve today as a reliable foundation, the dynamic development of friendship and cooperation between our two countries."

The Tajik President further wished "fruitful deliberations" for India-Central Asia Summit. Relations between India and Tajikistan have been traditionally close and cordial. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on 28 August 1992, regular high-level visits between the two countries have further cemented the bilateral ties. Deep-rooted historical and cultural linkages have helped expand and widen the relationship to a new level. Cooperation between the two countries encompasses all aspects of human endeavour with a special focus on military and defence ties.

There have been six visits by President Rahman to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country in 2015. Both nations have strong cooperation in defence. There is also the India-Tajik Friendship Hospital. India and Tajikistan share very similar positions in Afghanistan. Presidents of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are taking part in the summit.

Outlining the goals of the summit, the PM Modi said the first is to make it clear that mutual cooperation between India and Central Asia is necessary for regional security and prosperity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

