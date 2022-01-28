Left Menu

German Chancellor Scholz to meet Biden on Feb 7, discuss Ukraine: White House

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet US President Joe Biden on February 7 at the White House to discuss their shared commitment and joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday (local time).

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet US President Joe Biden on February 7 at the White House to discuss their shared commitment and joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday (local time). "US President Joe Biden is looking forward to welcome German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the White House on February 7. Chancellor Scholz' visit provides an opportunity to affirm the deep and enduring ties between the United States and Germany," Psaki said in a statement.

According to the statement, the leaders will discuss their shared commitment to both ongoing diplomacy and joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine. They will also discuss the importance of continued close cooperation on a range of common challenges, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing the threat of climate change, and promoting economic prosperity and international security based on our shared democratic values, the statement added.

Olaf Scholz was appointed as Germany's new Chancellor last year in December, bringing an end to Angela Merkel's 16 years of leadership. (ANI)

