Watch what happens after Olympics with Taiwan, China, says Trump

Former US President Donald Trump has issued a warning regarding possible developments with regard to Taiwan and China after the conclusion of the Beijing Winter Olympics. While addressing a public rally in Conroe, Texas, Trump said, "I'm a good predictor, watch what happens after the Olympics with Taiwan and China."

Taiwan has been governed independently for over seven decades. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan, which is a territory with its own democratically-elected government, maintains that it is an autonomous country. "China is threatening Taiwan," Trump told his supporters at the Saturday rally. The former US President blamed the administration of US President Joe Biden and the latter's incompetence for what is happening with respect to China.

"China would never have even thought about taking over Taiwan. I mean, Taiwan, that wasn't even going to be discussed between myself and [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping], and watch what happens after the Olympics, I'm a good predictor, watch what happens after the Olympics with Taiwan and China," Trump was quoted as saying Russia's Sputnik. US society needs to wipe out ignorance about the Taiwan question and the national feelings of the Chinese people, said a Chinese media report on Sunday.

An editorial published in China's Global Times said the views expressed by Chinese ambassador Qin Gang in a recent interview about a possible conflict were a clear signal to US political elites. The article also added that message was intended to "let more Americans realize the seriousness of the consequences of "using Taiwan to contain the Chinese mainland."

On Friday, Qin Gang told the US radio station NPR had said, "If, you know the Taiwanese authorities, emboldened by the US, you know, keep going down the road for independence, it most likely will involve China and the United States, the two big countries, in the military conflict." The 2022 Olympic Games will take place from February 4 until February 20. (ANI)

