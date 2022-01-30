Left Menu

EU Parliament to host 'Afghan Women Days', address their worrying situation under Taliban rule

A series of events will be hosted by the European Parliament from February 1st and 2nd to address and cast light on the extremely worrying situation for women in Afghanistan following the Taliban's return to power last year.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 30-01-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 16:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A series of events will be hosted by the European Parliament from February 1st and 2nd to address and cast light on the extremely worrying situation for women in Afghanistan following the Taliban's return to power last year. The 'Afghan Women Days' will kick off with a high-level conference which will be attended by members of the EU parliament, prominent Afghan women who were finalists for Parliament's 2021 Shakarov Prize, as well as activists, UN representatives and representatives from several other international organizations, TOLOnews quoted the EU as saying in a press release.

The bloc also expressed concerns over the situation of women in Afghanistan and stated that since the fall of the previous government in the Asian nation, women's condition is worrying. "The conference will feature interventions by Parliament President Roberta Metsola, former Afghan Minister of Women's Affairs Sima Samar, Angelina Jolie, Special Envoy to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR - recorded message), EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (recorded message) and UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed (recorded message)," the release read.

"It will be concluded with an address and musical appearance by Afghan singer and songwriter Aryana Sayeed, with her song "Lady of the Land of Fire," the release added. The future perspective of Afghan women is also expected to be discussed in the conference by attendees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

