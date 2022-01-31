Left Menu

US to shut down Afghan embassy, strip diplomats of immunity

Afghan diplomats in the US have been informed that their embassy in Washington will be closed down and will also be stripped of their diplomatic immunity.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 31-01-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 12:52 IST
US to shut down Afghan embassy, strip diplomats of immunity
An Afghan flag flutters outside the Afghan embassy in Washington. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghan diplomats in the US have been informed that their embassy in Washington will be closed down and will also be stripped of their diplomatic immunity. As per the sources familiar with the matter told Al Arabiya that the Afghan consulate missions in Los Angeles and New York would also be shut down, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

It added the Afghan diplomats in the US had been informed via a memo at the beginning of the week that they would also be stripped of their immunity. Al Arabiya also quoted a State Department official as saying there had been no change in the status of the Afghan mission or its personnel.

However, an unnamed diplomat told Al Arabiya, "They said there would be a shutdown of the embassy and the consulate missions," reported Pajhwok Afghan News. Washington's move comes less than six months after the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.

The Taliban have not been recognized by much of the international community, including the United States. Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani saw his government collapse on August 15 after he fled the country and the Afghan security forces failed to prevent the Taliban from taking over.

But the diplomats at the Afghan Embassy in the US refused to acknowledge the Taliban and rebuffed all of the group's attempts of opening lines of communication, Deputy Chief of Mission Abdul Hadi Nejrabi told Al Arabiya English in an interview last month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022