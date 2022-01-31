Pakistan's new Security Policy document fails to address core issue-Report

Pakistan's recently released Security Policy document fails to address the core issue of how Islamabad will eradicate extremism and radicalisation, according to Global Strat View's analysis. The security policy document, which Pakistan will review yearly, had drawn attention to the danger of 'extremism' and 'radicalisation' inside Pakistan, which has grown with the blessings of civilian and military rulers.

Further, Pakistan's National Security Policy seems a signal to the western nations that while their monetary assistance is welcome, they should expect no military/logistic favours or any 'strategic 'concessions. Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who unveiled that 50-page public version of the 110-page document (the latter part of the document remains classified ), makes it clear that Pakistan was not ready to allow military bases.

Further, Pakistani NSP places a caveat to its desire for 'peace' with India for 100 years. Pakistan and the whole world know that India will not accept the condition put by Pakistan. So, the brouhaha over 100 years of peace with India is just nonsense or, at best, a publicity stunt by Pakistan, which is wading through a troubled economy and is desperate to restore ties with the outside world, particularly the US, as reported by Global Strat View. Earlier, Pakistan civilian leader the hawkish and mercurial late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had sown the seeds of a permanent state of animosity with India. His successors may not have repeated his words, but they quickly reverted to the hawkish position even when they occasionally strayed into making a conciliatory statement on India. Clearly, they were forced to do a U-turn by the all-powerful army which has a veto in Islamabad's foreign policy.

Further, Pakistan's most precious family jewel is its nuclear stockpile built with considerable Chinese help. The National Security document has made veiled references to using its nukes against India in the event of a war emphasising the irresponsibility of Pakistan as a state, as noted by Global Strat View. (ANI)

