EAM Jaishankar thanks Iranian counterpart for 'get well soon' call

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar thanked Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian for his "get well soon" call and assured that both the countries will continue talks during his upcoming India visit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 18:17 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File pic). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar thanked Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian for his "get well soon" call and assured that both the countries will continue talks during his upcoming India visit. "Thank Iranian FM @Amirabdolahian for his "get well soon" call. Will continue our conversation during his upcoming India visit," Jaishankar said in a Tweet on Monday.

This call comes after the Foreign Minister tested positive for COVID-19. "Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions," he tweeted on Thursday. (ANI)

