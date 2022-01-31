Left Menu

5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Kermadec Islands region

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday (local time).

ANI | Kermadec Islands | Updated: 31-01-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 19:16 IST
The earthquake struck at 12.14 (UTC), the USGS said.

The quake was at a depth of 10.0 km, according to USGS. (ANI)

