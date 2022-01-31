5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Kermadec Islands region

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday (local time).

The earthquake struck at 12.14 (UTC), the USGS said.

The quake was at a depth of 10.0 km, according to USGS. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)