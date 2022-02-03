European expert evaluates about decommissioning of Fukushima nuclear power plant

The path towards decommissioning of Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station is a huge challenge. On April 13, 2021, the Government of Japan announced its basic policy, based on which preparation for discharging the ALPS treated water of the plant into the sea will be started.

The news received immediate and widespread international attention and questions were raised about the safety. The authority of nuclear and radiation risk, Jean Christophe Gariel of Institute for Radiological Protection and Nuclear Safety (IRSN) explains.

"About what has been done during these last 10 years about treatment of water, I would say that there have been huge efforts that have been made," said Jean Christophe Gariel, Deputy Director-General of IRSN. In Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, preparation of discharging of ALPS treated water is progressing.

"Japanese Government took the option of discharging ALPS treated water into the sea. As I told you, probably it was the only reasonable option. What I want to say is from my understanding, these releases will be about the same level as what they were before the accident when the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant was operating under normal condition," said Jean Christophe Gariel, Deputy Director-General of IRSN. "If I just focus on this technical aspect, there will be no difference. Again, I want to focus on the issues of societal acceptance. We are now 10 or 11 years after the accident and clearly the main issues will be the quality of the discussion and the exchanges between the authorities, the operators and the population, that will be the most important point because we need to ask for some kind of good societal acceptance also to fight against all reputation image that could affect Fukushima region," Gariel added.

The Government of Japan, TEPCO and other relevant parties are focused on making successful progress on this issue. It's a concrete step on "The path of decommissioning the TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)