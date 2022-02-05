JICA promotes technology to solve environmental issues in Japan

An advanced smokeless incineration technology is being used to treat industrial waste in Hokkaido Japan. "This Facility has a durable Incinerator to burn wastes such as plastics and other hospital waste, safely and easily. Also, it is an incinerator which succeeds in complete smokeless combustion. The first part of the facility is the container which takes the waste. The second part is the incineration furnace body. We pump air inside it to reach about 800 degrees to achieve complete incineration," said Hideaki Matsumoto, Chuwa Industrial co., ltd.

"In this part, we achieve smokeless operation by reaching 800-degree gas temperature for two seconds. Next, we filter the gases and release the air without any carbon dioxide or other harmful gases," Matsumoto added. "Our company has a history of over 50 years. We are the makers of smokeless incinerators. Our units are used by many hospitals in Japan, and we thought that many foreign countries are facing it difficult to dispose their medical waste, so we started exporting to foreign markets. Later we received support from JICA to provide Morocco with our incinerator," said Kuniaki Imao, President, ChuwaIndustrial Co., ltd.

Japan International Cooperation Agency or JICA is working tirelessly to solve social issues in developing countries. Environmental problems and decarbonization are being given urgent priority. Chuwa Industrial Corporation proceeding with technology transfer of industrial waste incinerator technology. JICA strongly support its overseas expansion.

Around 360 units were provided to Vietnam. Regular online meetings with local staff and Hospital officials are held in Vietnam to evaluate projects and discuss further cooperation. (ANI)

