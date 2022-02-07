Jaishankar, GL Peiris discuss fishermen issue, energy security of Sri Lanka

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday met Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G. L. Peiris in New Delhi and discussed prospects of economic investment initiatives to strengthen the island nation and exchanged views on the fishermen issue. Jaishankar said he held productive talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart that focused on additional steps to enhance Sri Lanka's energy security.

Both ministers recognized the importance of greater tourism for economic recovery. They also noted the importance of people to people linkages through greater connectivity. "Productive talks with Sri Lankan FM G.L. Peiris. Discussed economic and investment initiatives that will strengthen Sri Lanka at this time. Also focused on additional steps to enhance Sri Lanka's energy security," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Exchanged views on the fishermen issue and agreed that bilateral mechanisms should meet early. Recognized the importance of greater tourism for economic recovery. Also noted the importance of P2P linkages through greater connectivity," he said in a subsequent tweet. The minister further added that India-Sri Lanka will mark 75 years of our independence and diplomatic relations in a suitable way.

Peiris's three-day visit comes as Sri Lanka is facing economic hardship back home. Jaishankar last met Peiris in September last year in New York where they held a comprehensive discussion on the close partnership between the two countries.

Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa travelled to India in December last year. His trip focused on measures concerning the economic crisis faced by the island nation. Jaishankar had a virtual meeting with Sri Lankan Finance Minister on January 15, where he conveyed that India has always stood with Sri Lanka and will continue to extend support.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister's latest visit comes days after the USD 400 million SAARC currency swap facility was extended to Sri Lanka and the ACU settlement of USD 515.2 million was deferred by two months. Another USD 500 million LOC for the purchase of fuel from India has also been extended. (ANI)

