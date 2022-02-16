Left Menu

Maintain calm, travel back to India on commercial flights: Indian embassy in Kyiv

The Indian embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday advised its citizens to maintain calm and not give rise to panic amid the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 16-02-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 17:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Indian embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday advised its citizens to maintain calm and not give rise to panic amid the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Answering some frequently asked questions (FAQs) from Indian citizens, the embassy said, "It is important to maintain calm and not give rise to panic. Those desirous of travelling back to India are advised to book available commercial flight tickets. Ministry of External Affairs is also in discussions with Ministry of Civil Aviation and various airlines for expanding flights between India and Ukraine."

The embassy further emphasised that tickets should be purchased from verified and reliable sources only. "You are also advised to keep monitoring Embassy Twitter and Facebook page and website for updates on the matter. Do not forward unverified news, and beware of potential scams." On whether visa and consular services are functional, the embassy said the embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine.

On the issues concerning the Indian students studying in Ukraine, the embassy said that they are engaging with concerned Ukrainian authorities for appropriate regularization of the education process. Earlier, Indian Embassy in Ukraine asked its citizens, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to leave Kyiv temporarily.

In an advisory issued on Tuesday, India also requested its nationals to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence to enable the Embassy to reach them where required. Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months, with Russia and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

The United States and Ukraine accuse Russia of planning to invade. But Moscow continues to deny such claims and maintains that it has no intention of attacking any country. (ANI)

