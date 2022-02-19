Left Menu

9 criminals, policeman killed in security raid in Egypt

Nine criminals and one policeman were killed during a security raid at a gang's hideout in Egypt's Nile Delta province of Dakahlia, said the Egyptian Interior Ministry in a statement on Saturday.

ANI | Cairo | Updated: 19-02-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 23:00 IST
9 criminals, policeman killed in security raid in Egypt
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Cairo [Egypt], February 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Nine criminals and one policeman were killed during a security raid at a gang's hideout in Egypt's Nile Delta province of Dakahlia, said the Egyptian Interior Ministry in a statement on Saturday. The criminals, involved in drug smuggling and armed robberies, took a piece of agricultural land in a village of the province as a den for their activities.

"It was found in their possession nine machine guns, a large number of bullets, 350 kilograms of marijuana, six kilograms of hashish, two kilograms of heroin and two kilograms of shabu," said the Egyptian police. The statement noted that the gang members were already facing jail sentences including life sentences, which means 25-year-imprisonment according to the Egyptian laws.

In recent years, Egypt has been intensifying security crackdowns to bust drug smugglers and dealers and combat drug abuse nationwide. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers involved

International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers ...

 Canada
2
Resume Inc. Launches World’s First Blockchain Resume Builder

Resume Inc. Launches World’s First Blockchain Resume Builder

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Moderna to develop mRNA-based shingles vaccine; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to develop mRNA-based shingles vaccine; China r...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022