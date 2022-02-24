Left Menu

Ukraine crisis: Indian Embassy in Kiev issues 3rd travel advisory

Amid ongoing military operations of Russia in Ukraine, the Indian Embassy on Thursday issued a third travel advisory to Indian nationals/students.

ANI | Kiev | Updated: 24-02-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 17:31 IST
Ukraine crisis: Indian Embassy in Kiev issues 3rd travel advisory
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Amid ongoing military operations of Russia in Ukraine, the Indian Embassy on Thursday issued a third travel advisory to Indian nationals/students. The Mission asked Indians to be aware of the surroundings, be safe, do not leave homes unless necessary and stress on carrying their documents at all times.

"As you are aware, Ukraine is under martial law, which has made movement difficult. For those students who are stranded without a place of stay in Kiev, Mission is in touch with establishments to put them up," read the Indian Embassy statement. "We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, google maps have a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metro," advised the statement.

Moreover, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine also provided the official link from KMDA Kiev city administration for bomb shelters - https://kyivcity.gov.ua/bezpeka ta pravoporiadok/bomboskhovy shcha ta ukryttia/ Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Kiev advised its citizens to leave Ukraine temporarily in view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties between Russia and Ukraine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022