Container shipping companies halting cargo bookings to and from Russia

Two of the world's biggest container shipping companies-- Maersk and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC)-- are halting cargo bookings to and from Russia.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 23:26 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Two of the world's biggest container shipping companies-- Maersk and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC)-- are halting cargo bookings to and from Russia. The biggest container shipping companies on Tuesday temporarily halted cargo bookings to and from Russia deeply concerned over the escalating conflict in Ukraine, reported CNN.

"As the stability and safety of our operations is already being directly and indirectly impacted by sanctions, new Maersk bookings to and from Russia will be temporarily suspended, with exception of foodstuffs, medical and humanitarian supplies," shipping giant Maersk said in a statement. "We are deeply concerned by how the crisis keeps escalating in Ukraine," the company added noting that it starts "seeing the effect on global supply chain flows such as delays, detention of cargo by customs authorities across various trans-shipment hubs, unpredictable operational impacts."

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) will also stop all cargo bookings to and from Russia starting today, "covering all access areas including Baltics, Black Sea and Far East Russia," the company said in a statement, reported CNN. However, MSC will continue to accept and screen bookings for delivery of essential goods such as food, medical equipment and humanitarian goods, added the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

