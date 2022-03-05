Lavrov: Zelensky is trying to provoke conflict between NATO and Russia

Left Menu

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is trying to provoke a conflict between Russia and NATO.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 05-03-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 20:08 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], March 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is trying to provoke a conflict between Russia and NATO.

"I have a question. If he (Zelenskyy) is so upset that NATO did not step up for him as he hoped, it means that he did hope for the conflict's resolution though the involvement of NATO in this whole affair, rather than by negotiating," Lavrov told a briefing.

"So it turns out that he doesn't hear the constant assertions coming from Washington, Paris, Berlin and other capitals that NATO is not going to intervene in this conflict. And it turns out that he is seeking to provoke a conflict involving NATO, between NATO and Russia," the minister added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

