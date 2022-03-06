Left Menu

China reports 175 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 175 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, local news reported citing the National Health Commission on Sunday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 06-03-2022 08:12 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 08:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Chinese mainland reported 175 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, local news reported citing the National Health Commission on Sunday. Xinhua News Agency reported that out of the new local infections, 88 were reported in Shandong, 25 in Jilin, 20 in Guangdong, 14 in Hebei, nine in Inner Mongolia, five in Guangxi, four each in Jiangsu and Yunnan, two each in Zhejiang and Shaanxi, and one each in Shanxi and Henan, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 154 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, said the commission. Two new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission, as per Xinhua.

Meanwhile, China had reported 102 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases yesterday in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

