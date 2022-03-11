Left Menu

Pakistan to impose tax on import of Chinese petrol

Pakistan has decided to impose a 10 percent regulatory duty on the import of petrol from China in a bid to plug the loophole created by the agreement between Pakistan and China in 2019 that abolished tariff on import of petrol and subsequently caused losses of over Pakistani Rs 40 billion.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-03-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 16:19 IST
Pakistan to impose tax on import of Chinese petrol
Pakistan to impose tax on import of Chinese petrol (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has decided to impose a 10 percent regulatory duty on the import of petrol from China in a bid to plug the loophole created by the agreement between Pakistan and China in 2019 that abolished tariff on import of petrol and subsequently caused losses of over Pakistani Rs 40 billion. Under the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) renegotiated in 2019, the Pakistan government had issued statutory regulatory orders on December 31, 2019, that abolished tariff on the import of petrol.

The avoidance of taxes by the oil marketing companies has caused over Rs 40 billion losses in just a few months. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has prepared a summary for the cabinet approval for the 10 pc regulatory duty on import of petrol from China, reported The Express Tribune. A few months ago, the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi unveiled this misuse of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement. The import of petrol is subject to 10% customs duty but no levy is collected if petrol is imported from China under CPFTA.

In the budget that was passed by the Pakistani government, the customs duty was doubled, from 5 pc to 10 pc. Consequently, this increased the prices of oil, a very important fuel. The government has already taken a hit of Rs 40 billion on its revenues during the current fiscal year due to the duty-free import from China. On the current import value, the monthly losses due to the misuse of FTA have increased to Rs 22 billion, said a senior FBR officer, reported the newspaper. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022