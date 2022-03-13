Left Menu

35 people killed, injured in Afghanistan last week: Report

Eighteen people were killed and 17 others were injured in Afghanistan last week, according to local Afghan media.

13-03-2022
Eighteen people were killed and 17 others were injured in Afghanistan last week, according to local Afghan media. According to Pajhwok Afghan News, the figures do not include casualties inflicted by natural disasters in the country.

Reports say that unidentified gunmen killed five members of a family, including three children, in Herat city. A body was recovered while unknown gunmen killed a man in Baghlan province's capital Pul-i-Khumri. Reports showed four people were injured when a mortar shell exploded in Tirinkot. Similar explosion claimed the lives of three people and injured one in Ghazni province. In Helmand's Marja district seven people were injured when a mortar shell exploded, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Further, a girl body was found in Dasht-i-Barchi area of Kabul last week. In Qala-i-Naw, the capital of Badghis province, a woman committed suicide, two people were killed in the Pasaband district of Ghor province while two people were wounded in a blast in Faizabad. Last week, two teachers and a student were wounded in security forces firing in the Panjwai district of Kandahar province, in Kabul city's Baraki Square a security personnel killed two people when a personal dispute turned violent. In Balkh province capital Mazar-i-Sharif, intelligence personnel shot dead a man when he refused to stop at a checkpoint.

According to reports, a money changer was killed in the Sancharak district of Sar-i-Pul province. At least nine people were killed and 24 others injured in the previous week, according to reports, said the Afghan media outlet. (ANI)

