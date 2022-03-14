Left Menu

3.5 million Afghan children need nutritious treatment: WFP

United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has expressed concern over children's situation in Afghanistan and said that 3.5 million Afghan children currently need nutritious treatment in the country.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 14-03-2022 04:08 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 04:08 IST
3.5 million Afghan children need nutritious treatment: WFP
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has expressed concern over children's situation in Afghanistan and said that 3.5 million Afghan children currently need nutritious treatment in the country. Meanwhile, the program said that most of the children in Afghanistan have access to nutritious treatment offered by the international aid agencies.

Earlier, UNICEF had said that half of the Afghan children under the age of five will face severe malnutrition in 2022, Khaama Press reported. Mass poverty in Afghanistan that is triggered by people's displacement, unemployment, conflicts, and now political transformation have led millions of people to starve.

Children are the most affected among them as they are now suffering from the spread of measles in the country, Khaama Press reported. The international aid agencies have been calling on the World Community to support the Afghan people at a time when they are experiencing the worst humanitarian situation in decades, the media outlet added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
2
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States
3
MP power load dispatch centre gets additional cyber security

MP power load dispatch centre gets additional cyber security

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; South Korea reports record-high 383,665 new COVID-19 cases - KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022