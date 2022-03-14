Left Menu

Singapore reports 9,042 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 9,042 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 948,478.

ANI | Updated: 14-03-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 22:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, March 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 9,042 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 948,478. Of the new cases, 1,444 were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 7,598 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the country's Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 1,413 were local transmissions and 31 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 7,528 local transmissions and 70 imported cases. A total of 1,310 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 37 cases in intensive care units.

Eight more patients have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 1,153, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

