Pakistan Police resort to teargas, baton-charge to stop government employees protest

Balochistan Employees and Workers Grand Alliance who attempted to stage a sit-in in Quetta's Red Zone protesting against Pakistan government policies were teargassed and baton-charged by police.

ANI | Quetta | Updated: 16-03-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 22:42 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Balochistan Employees and Workers Grand Alliance who attempted to stage a sit-in in Quetta's Red Zone protesting against Pakistan government policies were teargassed and baton-charged by police. During the ruckus on Tuesday, some employees, who were chanting slogans against the government sustained injuries, were injured. Balochistan Employees and Workers Grand Alliance representatives said they would continue their protest till the acceptance of their demands, local media reported.

"Government employees have been forced to take to the street. We had given a deadline of March 15 to meet their demands but the government did nothing," they said, adding that due to the current inflation and wrong policies of the government, the employees had been forced to commit suicide, reported Dawn. The protesting employees, who had arrived in the provincial capital from the entire Quetta district, marched on various roads and later moved to the Red Zone. However, police blocked their way and did not allow them to enter the area.

According to the employees, because of their countrywide protests, the federal government had announced a 25 per cent disbursement allowance in the first phase. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

