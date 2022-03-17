Russia hopes Kyiv will realize inevitability of demilitarization: Foreign Ministry

Left Menu

Russia hopes that Kyiv will realize the inevitability of a peaceful solution to the problem of demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, the sooner the Ukrainian authorities understand this, the sooner Russia's special military operation will be completed, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 17-03-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 16:18 IST
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], March 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia hopes that Kyiv will realize the inevitability of a peaceful solution to the problem of demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, the sooner the Ukrainian authorities understand this, the sooner Russia's special military operation will be completed, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. At present, negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are held via video conference, discussions are being held on military, political and humanitarian aspects, she said.

"Russia's demands are extremely simple and understandable, they follow from the purpose and objectives of the special military operation. We hope that Kyiv will nevertheless come to realize the inevitability of a peaceful solution to the problem of demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, its transformation into a neutral state for the benefit of the population of Ukraine itself and all of Europe," Zakharova said at a briefing. "The sooner the representatives of the Kyiv regime understand this, the sooner the special military operation will be completed. We call on the Zelenskyy regime to think about the fate of the country, the life of its population and draw appropriate conclusions and make appropriate decisions," she added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

