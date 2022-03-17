Left Menu

UAE ready to assist in finding peaceful solution to conflict in Ukraine

The UAE is ready to provide assistance to find a peaceful solutions to the conflict in Ukraine, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Thursday.

17-03-2022
Moscow [Russia], March 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The UAE is ready to provide assistance to find a peaceful solutions to the conflict in Ukraine, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Thursday.

The diplomat said that during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow earlier in the day they discussed new aspects of the crisis in Ukraine, including efforts for a political settlement. He noted that the UAE welcomes all mediation efforts by all active international players to bring positions between the parties closer and achieve peace.

"I would also like to use this opportunity to emphasize that the UAE is confident that the parties are capable of reaching mutual solutions and reaching a solution that suits everyone. In this regard, the UAE is ready to provide all necessary assistance to the parties to reduce suffering and bring a peaceful resolution to the conflict. We hope that a ceasefire will be reached in the near future," the minister told a joint press conference following the talks. (ANI/Sputnik)

