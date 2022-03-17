Sindh House has become centre of horse trading, says Pakistan I and B Minister

Pakistan Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that there were reports of the transfer of huge amounts of money to Sindh House. Speaking to a state-run media outlet, the Federal Minister said that a private force has been called to keep the people confined in Sindh House. He added that the Sindh House had become the centre of horse trading, Daily Times reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders have claimed that after the police raided Parliament Lodges last week, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is planning to ambush Sindh House in Islamabad. The opposition leaders said that if anyone gets hurt, Prime Minister Imran Khan's regime will be responsible for it, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Last Thursday, Islamabad Police stormed Parliament Lodges and made 19 arrests including key opposition members of the National Assembly, the highest legislative body of the country. "The lives of MNAs, including women members, are not safe as the PTI-led government is hell-bent on terrorism, therefore, we (MNAs) had requested the Sindh government to provide the Sindh police security, said a joint statement released by PPP member of the National Assembly (MNAs).

The development comes amid growing discontent against the Imran Khan government, with Pakistan's main opposition parties filing a no-confidence motion against the Pakistan PM on Tuesday in the National Assembly. (ANI)

