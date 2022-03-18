Left Menu

US to continue providing life-saving aid to Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on Thursday (local time) said that the United States will continue to provide life-saving aid to the Ukrainians.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2022 08:40 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 08:40 IST
US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on Thursday (local time) said that the United States will continue to provide life-saving aid to the Ukrainians. He was speaking at the press briefing and these remarks came ahead of US President Joe Biden's call on Friday with China's Xi Jinping.

"The support we are providing Ukraine, as well as our financial and economic measures against Moscow, will strengthen Ukraine's hand at the diplomatic table. And we commend Ukraine for staying at that table and continuing to pursue diplomacy while the Kremlin's brutal aggression continues," Blinken said. Blinken said that Russia's military operation in Ukraine is not welcomed by Ukraine and on contrary, the country is fighting against Putin's armed forces to protect their families, people and homes.

Blinken further explains how the Kremlin is manufacturing narratives about chemical weapons, then falsely blaming Ukraine to justify potential escalations of attacks. Blinken also discusses the innocent people who lost their lives in this war. He said, "With every day that passes, the numbers of civilians, including children, killed and wounded continues to climb."

US President Biden will meet Chinese President Xi on Friday and US will make clear that if China supports Russia's aggression then China will bear responsibility for any actions, and the US can impose costs. There is a lot of conjecture about the strategic relationship between China and Russia, and the degree of knowledge that Chairman Xi Jinping had before President Vladimir Putin launched his lamentable invasion of Ukraine.

This war is proving to be fraught with risks for China, putting Beijing in an awkward nexus as it tries to juggle support for its ally while pretending to be neutral. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

