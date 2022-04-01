Left Menu

President Ram Nath Kovind emplanes for Turkmenistan on 3-day visit

President Ram Nath Kovind boarded the plane on Friday for Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, for his three-day visit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 13:46 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind emplanes for Turkmenistan on 3-day visit
President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind boarded the plane on Friday for Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, for his three-day visit. Turkmenistan's Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov and Minister of Education, Gurbangul Atayeva will receive the President at the Ashgabat Airport, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

President will meet his Turkmenistan counterpart Serder Berdimuhamedov. Following this, President will visit Netherlands from April 4-7.

Earlier on Wednesday, MEA's joint secretary Rudrendra Tandon also gave information about the President's visit to the Netherlands. "President Kovind to visit the Netherlands from 4-7 April. During the visit, he will hold discussions with His Royal Majesties & PM Mark Rutte. He will also be hosting a cultural performance there, it will be graced by King Willem -Alexander and Queen Maxima," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022