President Ram Nath Kovind emplanes for Turkmenistan on 3-day visit

President Ram Nath Kovind boarded the plane on Friday for Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, for his three-day visit. Turkmenistan's Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov and Minister of Education, Gurbangul Atayeva will receive the President at the Ashgabat Airport, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

President will meet his Turkmenistan counterpart Serder Berdimuhamedov. Following this, President will visit Netherlands from April 4-7.

Earlier on Wednesday, MEA's joint secretary Rudrendra Tandon also gave information about the President's visit to the Netherlands. "President Kovind to visit the Netherlands from 4-7 April. During the visit, he will hold discussions with His Royal Majesties & PM Mark Rutte. He will also be hosting a cultural performance there, it will be graced by King Willem -Alexander and Queen Maxima," he said. (ANI)

