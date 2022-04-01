Pakistan: Intelligence agencies fear political violence on no-trust vote day

The intelligence agencies in Pakistan have sounded a state of high alert amid fears of political violence involving clashes between the workers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Opposition on the day of voting on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, local media reported. "Though the implementation of counter-strategy will be hard to obtain the motive of keeping the peace, because of direct involvement of the ruling party, the law enforcement agencies have decided to overcome the possible clash between the rival political groups," a senior police official was quoted as saying by the News International.

He added that the course of action would be finalised one day before the no-trust move. It is yet to be decided whether the additional force of Rangers and other paramilitary forces would be called in to assist civil administration or the police would tackle the situation alone, he maintained. Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited the activists of PTI in front of the Parliament House on the day of the no-trust vote on Sunday, the report said.

Consequently, the other Opposition parties are expected to gather their own supporters in the Capital, creating the possibility of law and order situation. Imran Khan is the third Prime Minister to face the no-confidence motion in Pakistan.

After the no-confidence motion was tabled on March 28 with a total of 161 votes in favour, the proceedings of the National Assembly were adjourned till March 31. The proceedings of the National Assembly were adjourned till April 3 soon after it met on March 31 to discuss the no-confidence motion.

Imran Khan received a massive blow when the PTI "lost the majority" in the National Assembly after losing its key ally in the coalition Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P). The MQM announced on Wednesday that it had struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and would support the no-trust vote in the 342-member National Assembly. The government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and two independents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)